Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.78 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

