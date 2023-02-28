Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 327.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

