Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after buying an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after buying an additional 976,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

