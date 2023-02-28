Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 99,413 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

