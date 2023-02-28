Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

