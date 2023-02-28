Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

