Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $201.97 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

