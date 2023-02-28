Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.39. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 657,995 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 21.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

