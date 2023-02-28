Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.72. 3,114,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,555. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

