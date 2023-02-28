Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

