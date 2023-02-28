Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $308.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.