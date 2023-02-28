Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Increased by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 698,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,460. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

