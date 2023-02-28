Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $46.84

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $45.43. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 35,323 shares changing hands.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Centrus Energy Trading Down 4.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $651.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 64.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.
