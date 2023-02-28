Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 24,900 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

AAT opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.34%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.