Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cyxtera Technologies

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYXT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.