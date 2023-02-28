CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.79 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $86.33 million and $6.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00218554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,453.82 or 0.99992282 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10940639 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,516,661.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

