CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

