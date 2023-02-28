Caxton Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,108,000 after buying an additional 46,716 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 474.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.