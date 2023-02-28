Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Scholastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

