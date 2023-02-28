Caxton Associates LP Sells 7,068 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,334.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LX shares. UBS Group raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

