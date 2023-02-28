Caxton Associates LP Sells 30,547 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of INT stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

