Caxton Associates LP Sells 12,418 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 375.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

