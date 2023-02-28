Caxton Associates LP Has $942,000 Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.39% of Miller Industries worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Profile

NYSE MLR opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

