Caxton Associates LP Has $819,000 Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,737,000 after purchasing an additional 797,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ziff Davis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,971 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

