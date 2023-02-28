Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $90.29.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $801,000.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,393. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

