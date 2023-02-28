Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,065 shares of company stock valued at $12,239,040. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

