Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 61,536 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Knowles at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 201.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Knowles Stock Up 0.8 %

Knowles stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.