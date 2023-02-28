Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.