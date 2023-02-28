Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) to Issue GBX 0.04 Dividend

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caspian Sunrise Stock Up 2.6 %

Caspian Sunrise stock opened at GBX 8.05 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £181.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.26. Caspian Sunrise has a twelve month low of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.49 ($0.10).

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

