Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) to Issue GBX 0.04 Dividend

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Stock Up 2.6 %
Caspian Sunrise stock opened at GBX 8.05 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £181.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.26. Caspian Sunrise has a twelve month low of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.49 ($0.10).
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile
