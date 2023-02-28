Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $259.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

