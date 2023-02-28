Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,736 shares of company stock worth $20,146,571. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $363.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

