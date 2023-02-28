Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Yale University boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,393,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

