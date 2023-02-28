Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.78 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

