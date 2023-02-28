Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $298.19.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

