Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SO opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.



