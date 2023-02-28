Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,363 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

