Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,422 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RY opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.