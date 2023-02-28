Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 117,525 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.30% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

