Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 11,758 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

