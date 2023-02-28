Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 4,843 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

