Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unilever by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,244,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,569,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

