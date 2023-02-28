Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $683.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $728.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

