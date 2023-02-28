Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 209.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

