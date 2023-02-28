Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,592,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Articles

