Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $92,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also

