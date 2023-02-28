Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

