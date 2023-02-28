Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American National Bankshares worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

