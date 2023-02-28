Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after buying an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after buying an additional 1,003,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

