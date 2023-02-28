Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $428.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

