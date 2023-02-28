Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 4.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 704,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,709,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.10) to GBX 1,219 ($14.71) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 11,247,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 717,648 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 513,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.